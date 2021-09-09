Ohio State K Noah Ruggles Fulfills Late Grandfather's Dream By Playing For Buckeyes

Ohio State graduate transfer kicker Noah Ruggles couldn’t help but get emotional when talking about his late grandfather during his media availability on Wednesday evening.

After all, if it wasn’t for Homer Hilty’s love of the Buckeyes, Ruggles wouldn’t have been the starting kicker for the season opener at Minnesota last Thursday night.

“He always wanted me to come and play here out of high school, but the opportunity never came up,” Ruggles said, noting that his grandfather was an Ohio State season ticket holder and that everyone on his mother’s side of the family is a fan of the Buckeyes, as well. “It was just a long process in the (transfer) portal, and I think it’s pretty crazy that, last minute, this turned up out of nowhere.”

As mentioned, Ruggles’ journey to Columbus was both difficult and unexpected. He landed a scholarship offer from North Carolina the week before National Signing Day in February 2017 and then became the Tar Heels’ starting kicker in 2019.

Ruggles went 19-for-27 on field goals and 45-for-45 on extra-point attempts that season but was beat out for the starting job the following fall by Furman graduate transfer Grayson Atkins. He then entered his name into the transfer portal last December, right before North Carolina played Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl.

Ohio State, meanwhile, was looking to replace three-year starter Blake Haubeil, who opted to forgo his extra year of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft. And after redshirt freshman Jake Seibert missed two field goals in the spring game in mid-April, special teams coordinator Parker Fleming reached out to Ruggles to gauge his interest in playing for the Buckeyes.

The Odessa, Fla., native finally made his way to Columbus on June 1, the first day visits were permitted following a nearly 15-month long recruiting dead period, at which time he kicked for Fleming inside Ohio Stadium. He then put his skills on display for head coach Ryan Day at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

“I was just looking for a new opportunity,” Ruggles said, noting how he clicked with Fleming based on conversations about the game of golf and its similarities to kicking. “I spent a lot of time in the transfer portal and ended up getting to work out up here. It went well. A couple days later, the offer came and it was a no-brainer for me at the time.”

Of course, transferring was only the first step for Ruggles, who still had to battle Seibert during fall camp. But armed with a new perspective, he was able to win the starting job.

“I just kind of kept an open mind,” Ruggles said. “Jake was a great competitor. He’s got a bright future ahead of him, for sure.

“I didn’t really worry about the other guy, though. I just tried to focus on myself. I think that’s been big for me. Don’t worry about the competition, just do you.”

That mindset carried over to game day, when Ruggles drilled a 35-yard field goal and converted all six of his extra-point attempts in the victory over the Golden Gophers.

“I’m pretty confident,” Ruggles said. “Throughout this past year, I’ve really come to trust God. I don’t really get nervous anymore. I trust that everything happens for a reason. Whatever happens, happens. I accept that.

“I also trust my preparation. That’s where my confidence comes from. I’ve only missed one field goal through all of our practices, however many that might be.”

Earlier this week, Ruggles had the black stripe removed from his helmet as part of a tradition that signifies a newcomer’s status as an official member of the team. The timing was strange, though, especially considering he’s already scored nine points for Ohio State.

“I expected to get it off before the game,” Ruggles says. “I actually had it off during the game – couldn’t wear black stripe during the game – so they put it on before practice (on Tuesday) just to take it off after, so that was kind of fun.”

And now that he’s a full-fledged Buckeye, Ruggles finally understands why his grandfather loved the Ohio State football program, including its long history of great players, national championships and the expectations that come with that.

“It wasn’t really real to me,” Ruggles said of the opportunity to play for the Buckeyes. “It finally clicked on the way to the game. I felt it during the game, at halftime and especially finishing up the game with the win. It definitely hit me that this is all real. It’s unbelievable. I’m just really blessed.”

