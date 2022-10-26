When junior linebacker DeaMonte "Chip" Trayanum transferred from Arizona State to Ohio State this offseason, he did so with the mindset that his days as a running back were over.

After all, the Buckeyes returned several talented players at the position, including redshirt sophomore Miyan Williams, sophomore TreVeyon Henderson and redshirt freshman Evan Pryor and had just signed freshman Dallan Hayden, as well.

But then Pryor suffered a season-ending knee injury in fall camp, while Henderson (foot) and Williams (knee) each missed a game in back-to-back weeks. All of a sudden, Ohio State's depth at a position of perceived strength was being tested.

Now fast forward a few more weeks and the running backs room has taken another hit, as head coach Ryan Day announced on Tuesday that freshman walk-on T.C. Caffey will miss the remainder of the season with an undisclosed injury.

“We lost T.C. for the year, so he won’t be available. That’s a long-term issue,” Day said. “He had been doing some good things for us, so we felt like we needed to provide some more depth at the position.

“Chip had really come to us a couple weeks ago and just say, ‘Hey, listen, if you need anything on offense, I’m here for you,’ which is the way he is. He’s an unbelievable person and (has a) great attitude.”

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | College Football Bowl Projections | SI’s Top 10: Oregon, Oklahoma State Keep CFP Hopes Alive | CFP Leaders Frustrated As NFL Encroaches on Schedule | Clemson's Dabo Swinney Addresses Potential QB Controversy

The 5-foot-11 and 230-pound Trayanum rushed for 692 yards and 10 touchdowns in two seasons with the Sun Devils, so it wasn't a surprise to see his first carry go for nine yards on the final play of Saturday's 54-10 win over Iowa.

"He’s a heavier load, but has very good instincts, very good hands and has played running back," offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said. "He was a really good player at his previous college and in high school, so he looks good and (is available) if needed.

"He was doing well at linebacker, but they’re a little bit more healthy. With our two backs having been gimpy, we thought we needed to get him back there.”

Playing time has been hard to come by on the defensive side of the ball for Trayanum this season, as redshirt juniors Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers and junior Cody Simon have taken the bulk of the snaps at linebacker.

Still, he's recorded 12 tackles on defense and special teams, which means that fifth-year seniors Palaie Gaoteote and Teradja Mitchell are going to have to step up in his absence – especially if Trayanum remains on offense for the rest of the year.

“We just felt like the time was right,” Day said. “We felt like we had some depth over there at linebacker and Chip could help us on offense ... It was good to get him out there and get him part of the unit because I think we’re going to need him.”

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Fined After Ryan Day Skipped ESPN Awards Show To Recruit C.J. Stroud

Ohio State Plans For WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba To Play Against Penn State

Ohio State's Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, Kevin Wilson Preview Penn State

Ohio State's Lathan Ransom Named Thorpe Award Semifinalist

Big Ten To Keep Divisions In 2023, Reconfigure When UCLA, USC Join In 2024

Ohio State's Nov. 5 Game At Northwestern To Kick Off At 12 P.M. On ABC

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!