Ohio State Fined After Ryan Day Skipped ESPN Awards Show To Recruit C.J. Stroud

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day revealed on Tuesday that he was fined for skipping the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show to conduct an in-home visit with redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud during the 2020 recruiting cycle.

Day was expected to appear at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta alongside Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, LSU’s Ed Orgeron and Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley to preview their upcoming College Football Playoff semifinal matchups.

Instead, he and then-quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich were more than 2,140 miles away in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., putting the finishing touches on landing Stroud’s commitment, as he would sign with the Buckeyes just six days later.

“We got in trouble that night because I wasn’t there,” Day said during his press conference on Tuesday afternoon. “We were doing a home visit with C.J. Stroud, so they could fine us whatever they want.”

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | College Football Bowl Projections | SI's Top 10: Oregon, Oklahoma State Keep CFP Hopes Alive | CFP Leaders Frustrated As NFL Encroaches on Schedule | Clemson's Dabo Swinney Addresses Potential QB Controversy

Day did not disclose the amount of the fine, but whatever the number, it was clearly worth it, as Stroud has thrown for 2,023 yards and 28 touchdowns to lead the Buckeyes to a 7-0 record this fall.

If he continues to play well, Stroud will likely be invited to attend the event on Dec. 8, just like former quarterback Justin Fields, running back J.K. Dobbins, defensive end Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah were back in 2019.

Day will probably make the trip, as well, unless another highly sought-after prospect can pull him away from his media obligations. In that case, he – and Ohio State – would gladly take the fine again.

