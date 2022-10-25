Ohio State's Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, Kevin Wilson Preview Penn State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson are scheduled to meet with the media at noon to recap the 54-10 win over Iowa and preview Saturday's trip to Penn State.

The Nittany Lions are 6-1 on the season and 3-1 in Big Ten play after beating Minnesota, 45-17, in their annual "White Out" last weekend. Their only loss this season was on the road at Michigan on Oct. 15, when they held a 14-13 second-quarter lead before falling 41-17.

The Buckeyes have won five straight games in the series dating back to a 24-21 loss in Happy Valley in 2016, when Penn State returned a blocked field goal 60 yards for the go-ahead score with just over four minutes remaining. That said, Ohio State holds a 22-14 advantage in the series.

You can watch the press conference LIVE or ON-DEMAND in the YouTube video below. Make sure to check back afterward for a bullet-point recap of everything the coaches had to say this afternoon.

