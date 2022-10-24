Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom was named on Monday afternoon as one of 12 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is presented annually to college football’s best defensive back.

Ransom, a junior from Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic, is third on the team with 29 tackles, trailing only linebackers Tommy Eichenberg (57) and Steele Chambers (35). He’s also recorded two pass break ups, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 235 defensive snaps this fall.

Other semifinalists for the award include Georgia’s Christopher Smith, Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon, Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes, Nevada’s Bentlee Sanders, Oklahoma State’s Jason Taylor II, Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh’s Erick Hallett II, TCU’s Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Tennessee’s Trevon Flowers, Texas A&M’s Antonio Johnson and Utah’s Clark Phillips III.

It’s worth noting this list is not final and others still have a chance to be named a finalist when those are revealed in late November. The winner will then be revealed as part of the ESPN Hope Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 8.

Ransom is looking to become just the third Buckeye to win the Thorpe Award – which is named for one of the greatest all-around players in college football history – joining safety Antoine Winfield in 1998 and cornerback Malcolm Jenkins in 2008.

Thorpe was a two-time All-American at the Carlisle Indian School, where he played running back, defensive back, kicker and punter. He later became a professional baseball player and Olympic gold medalist in the decathlon and pentathlon.

Interestingly, last year’s winner – former Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant – was coached by Perry Eliano, who is in his first season with the Buckeyes and serves as Ransom’s position coach.

-----

-----

-----

