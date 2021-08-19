Long Snapper Roen McCullough No Longer With Ohio State Football Program

McCullough has not been with the team since the beginning of fall camp.

As first reported by Bucknuts and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow through a team spokesperson, Ohio State redshirt junior long snapper Roen McCullough is no longer with the team after he suffered a pre-camp injury unrelated to football.

The 6-foot-1 and 230-pound McCullough joined the Buckeyes as a walk-on in 2018. He is younger brother of former long snapper Liam McCullough, who was the Buckeyes’ starter from 2016-19 and recently spent time in training camp with the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

McCullough competed with sixth-year senior Bradley Robinson for the starting job last fall and then switched to linebacker this spring when the unit was lacking depth. His departure now leaves the Buckeyes with two long snappers on the roster in Robinson and freshman walk-on Max Lomonico.

McCullough released a statement on Twitter shortly after the news broke, explaining his decision to medically retire from the game of football.

“After being diagnosed with a heart condition in late 2020, I was able to be cleared in time to play linebacker in our spring game,' McCullough said. “This summer, I busted my ass to get my weight and strength up for this new position while working a job throughout the week and weekends. Unfortunately, I tore my shoulder up pretty bad during one of my shifts, requiring surgery.

“I only have gratitude and appreciation for everything Ohio State Athletics has done in supporting me both on and off the field. It’s been a long, hard process but necessary in the long run. Putting this situation in God’s hands and trusting that his plans far supersede any I have made for myself.”

