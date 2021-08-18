Photos From Ohio State’s 13th Practice Of Fall Camp
Ohio State was back on the outdoor fields at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday morning, marking the 13th practice of fall camp.
This was actually the last practice open to the media for photo and video opportunities ahead of the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. Per usual, the window included stretching and the first four periods of practice.
We’ll have an article detailing various observations from the entire practice soon, as well as interviews with the running back and special teams units. In the meantime, check out photos from Wednesday’s practice below.
-----
You may also like:
Former Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins Gets First-Team Reps With Steelers
2023 Ohio State TE Target Ty Lockwood To Announce Commitment Thursday
2023 Ohio State WR Target Carnell Tate Sets Commitment Date
Ohio State's Larry Johnson Impressed With J.T. Tuimoloau's Desire, Work Ethic
Ohio State Remains Optimistic About LB Palaie Gaoteote's Eligibility Waiver
Former Ohio State Team Captain Dick Schafrath Passes Away At Age 84
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook