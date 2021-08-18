August 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
Search

Photos From Ohio State’s 13th Practice Of Fall Camp

The Buckeyes are now a little more than halfway through preseason practice.
Author:
Publish date:

Ohio State was back on the outdoor fields at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday morning, marking the 13th practice of fall camp.

This was actually the last practice open to the media for photo and video opportunities ahead of the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. Per usual, the window included stretching and the first four periods of practice.

We’ll have an article detailing various observations from the entire practice soon, as well as interviews with the running back and special teams units. In the meantime, check out photos from Wednesday’s practice below. 

1. Chris Booker
21
Gallery
21 Images

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins Gets First-Team Reps With Steelers

2023 Ohio State TE Target Ty Lockwood To Announce Commitment Thursday

2023 Ohio State WR Target Carnell Tate Sets Commitment Date

Ohio State's Larry Johnson Impressed With J.T. Tuimoloau's Desire, Work Ethic

Ohio State Remains Optimistic About LB Palaie Gaoteote's Eligibility Waiver

Former Ohio State Team Captain Dick Schafrath Passes Away At Age 84

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook

16. Haskell Garrett
Football

Photos From Ohio State's 13th Practice Of Fall Camp

Dwayne Haskins
Football

Former Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins Gets First-Team Reps With Pittsburgh Steelers

25. Tyreke Smith, Haskell Garrett and Antwuan Jackson
Football

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Ohio State Rushmen Poised to Burst on the Scene in 2021

Ty Lockwood
Recruiting

2023 Ohio State TE Target Ty Lockwood Sets Commitment Date

Carnell Tate
Recruiting

2023 Ohio State WR Target Carnell Tate Sets Commitment Date

10. Larry Johnson and J.T. Tuimoloau
Football

Ohio State's Larry Johnson Impressed With J.T. Tuimoloau's Desire, Work Ethic

11. Palaie Gaoteote
Football

Ohio State Remains Optimistic About USC Transfer LB Palaie Gaoteote's Eligibility Waiver

Dick Schafrath
Football

Former Ohio State Team Captain Dick Schafrath Passes Away At Age 84