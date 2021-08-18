Detroit Lions Sign Former Ohio State TE/DE Rashod Berry

Berry latches on with the Lions just days after he was released by the New England Patriots.

The Detroit Lions announced on Wednesday they have signed former Ohio State tight end/defensive end Rashod Berry, who was waived earlier this week by the New England Patriots.

A former four-star prospect from Lorain, Ohio, Berry was recruited as a defensive end but switched positions during his redshirt freshman season. He finished his five-year career with the Buckeyes with 17 catches for 198 yards and four touchdowns.

Berry briefly switched back to defensive end during his final season in Columbus in 2019 when starter Chase Young was suspended for receiving impermissible benefits. That two-game stretch paid dividends, as Berry signed an undrafted free agent deal the following spring with the Patriots, who then converted him to an outside linebacker.

The 6-foot-4 and 255-pound Berry spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad, but was promoted to the active roster for three games late in the season. He was a regular on special teams and recorded one tackle in limited action.

Berry then played 29 defensive snaps in New England’s preseason opener against the Washington Football Team on Aug. 12, recording two tackles. He was one of three players released on Sunday, however.

The 24-year-old Berry now joins a Lions roster that features four other former Buckeyes, including defensive tackle Jashon Cornell, offensive tackle Taylor Decker, offensive guard Jonah Jackson and cornerback Jeff Okudah.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Gives QB Front-Runner C.J. Stroud Light Workload In Practice

Photos From Ohio State's 13th Practice Of Fall Football Camp

Former Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins Gets First-Team Reps With Steelers

2023 Ohio State TE Target Ty Lockwood To Announce Commitment Thursday

Ohio State's Larry Johnson Impressed With J.T. Tuimoloau's Desire, Work Ethic

2023 Ohio State WR Target Carnell Tate Sets Commitment Date

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook