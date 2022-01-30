Looking Back At Previous Big Ten Championship Games Without Divisions

What if the conference originally paired the top two teams in Indianapolis instead of divisional opponents?

It was reported last week that the Big Ten is considering eliminating divisions and reducing the number of conference games to eight as soon as the 2023 college football season.

The conference created the divisions and its championship game in 2011 with the addition of Nebraska, splitting into the Leaders and Legends divisions for the first three years. Those names were then changed in 2014 when Maryland and Rutgers joined the Big Ten to the geographically balanced East and West divisions.

Over the course of the last 11 seasons, the winners of those two divisions met at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with the conference title on the line. But that got us wondering, what if the divisions never existed? Let’s take a look.

Legends vs. Leaders

2011

Actual Big Ten Championship: Wisconsin 42, Michigan State 39

What Could Have Been: Michigan State vs. Michigan

Michigan State finished at 7-1 in the conference, while Wisconsin was tied with Michigan and Penn State at 6-2. The Badgers beat the Nittany Lions but did not play the Wolverines, so head-to-head records must be thrown out.

However, if you use the Big Ten’s divisional tiebreaker rules, Michigan gets the nod due to its 4-0 record against common opponents (Illinois, Nebraska, Ohio State and Purdue), whereas Penn State and Wisconsin both went 3-1.

2012

Actual Big Ten Championship: Wisconsin 70, Nebraska 31

What Could Have Been: Nebraska vs. Michigan

Ohio State finished 8-0 in the Big Ten but was ineligible to participate in the conference championship and bowl game due to NCAA sanctions. The same goes for Penn State, which finished at 6-2. That leaves 7-1 Nebraska playing against 6-2 Michigan.

2013

Actual Big Ten Championship: Michigan State 34, Ohio State 24

What Could Have Been: Michigan State vs. Ohio State

This one is rather straightforward, as both Michigan State and Ohio State finished the season a perfect 8-0 record the conference play, giving us our first matchup that actually happened.

East vs. West

2014

Actual Big Ten Championship: Ohio State 59, Wisconsin 0

What Could Have Been: Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Ohio State finished 8-0 for the second year in a row, while Michigan State and Wisconsin were 7-1 in conference play. The Badgers and Spartans did not play each other, so we must consult the Big Ten’s tiebreaker rules once again.

Rules for this situation do not exist, given two teams within the same division would have gone head-to-head during the season. So, we’ve given the nod to the higher-ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings that were revealed the Tuesday prior to the Big Ten Championship Game.

2015

Actual Big Ten Championship: Michigan State 16, Iowa 13

What Could Have Been: Iowa vs. Michigan State

Iowa finished 8-0 in conference play, while Michigan State and Ohio State tied at 7-1. The Spartans get the nod due to their 17-15 win in Columbus on Nov. 21, just like they did in real life.

2016

Actual Big Ten Championship: Penn State 38, Wisconsin 31

What Could Have Been: Penn State vs. Ohio State

Both Penn State and Ohio State finished at 8-1 in conference play, creating a rematch of the Nittany Lions’ memorable 24-21 win over the Buckeyes in late October, which featured a blocked field goal that was returned 60 yards for the game-winning score with 4:27 remaining in the fourth quarter.

2017

Actual Big Ten Championship: Ohio State 27, Wisconsin 21

What Could Have Been: Wisconsin vs. Ohio State

Wisconsin ended the regular season with a perfect 9-0 record, while Ohio State’s blowout loss at Iowa in early November was its only blemish in conference play. The hypothetical situation mirrors what actually happened that fall.

2018

Actual Big Ten Championship: Ohio State 45, Northwestern 24

What Could Have Been: Ohio State vs. Michigan

Ohio State, Michigan and Northwestern were all 8-1, so the tiebreakers come into play again. The Buckeyes beat the Wolverines, who beat the Wildcats, who did not play the Buckeyes, so winning percentage in games between tied teams cannot be used.

With records against common opponents also equal, we’re once again given the nod to the higher-ranked teams in the College Football Playoff rankings revealed the Tuesday prior, giving us a rematch of The Game – which the Buckeyes won, 63-39.

2019

Actual Big Ten Championship: Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 21

What Could Have Been: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Ohio State finished at 9-0 in conference play, while Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin were all 7-2. The Badgers beat the Gophers, who beat the Nittany Lions, who did not play the Badgers, so winning percentage in games between tied teams cannot be used to determine the tiebreaker.

Both Wisconsin and Penn State went 2-0 in games against common opponents while Minnesota went 1-1, as well, so we’re forced to consult the College Football Playoff rankings another time. That still gives the nod to the Badgers.

2020

Actual Big Ten Championship: Ohio State 22, Northwestern 10

What Could Have Been: Ohio State vs. Indiana

Ohio State finished 5-0 and ultimately played for the title due to its head-to-head win over Indiana in the pandemic-shortened season – which featured a conference-only schedule – despite playing two fewer games.

Indiana and Northwestern tied for second place with one loss apiece, and since they both beat their only common opponent in Maryland, the College Football Playoff rankings would send the Hoosiers to Indianapolis instead of the Wildcats.

2021

Actual Big Ten Championship: Michigan 42, Iowa 3

What Could Have Been: Michigan vs. Ohio State

For the second time since the Big Ten Championship Game was implemented, we would have gotten a rematch of the greatest rivalry in sports. Both Michigan and Ohio State finished with one loss in conference play, with the Wolverines beating the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor, 42-27.

