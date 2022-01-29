2022 Dublin (Ohio) Coffman QB Mason Maggs Commits To Ohio State As PWO

Maggs is the son of former offensive lineman Bob Maggs, who played for the Buckeyes in the mid-1980s.

Dublin (Ohio) Coffman quarterback Mason Maggs announced on Saturday evening he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity at Ohio State, where his father, Bob Maggs, played along the offensive line in the mid-1980s.

“I’d first like to thank everyone who has helped me reach this point in my life,” Maggs said in a note posted to Twitter. “I’d like to thank my family for all of the support and endless love. I would also like to thank all of my coaches, teammates and closest friends for pushing me to be the best version of myself.

“Finally, I’d like to thank all of the coaches who have recruited me and given me an opportunity to play at the next level. It has always been a dream of mine since I was little to say these words. I would like to announce my commitment to The Ohio State University. Go Bucks!”

The 6-foot-3 and 205-pound Maggs is not ranked by any major recruiting services, but held a walk-on offer from Ohio and scholarship offers from programs such as Findlay, Lake Erie College and Ohio Dominican after throwing for 1,786 yards, rushing for 861 yards and scoring 30 total touchdowns during his senior season.

Maggs made the short drive to campus for an unofficial visit last weekend and was able to spend some time with head coach Ryan Day, quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis, executive director for football relations Tim Hinton and director of high school relations Ed Terwilliger. It was then that he received the walk-on offer.

The Buckeyes have just three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster right now in redshirt sophomore C.J. Stroud, sophomore Kyle McCord and true freshman Devin Brown, as Jack Miller (Florida) and Quinn Ewers (Texas) transferred from the program last month.

Walk-ons Jagger LaRoe (Texas A&M Commerce) and J.P. Andrade (undecided) also entered their names into transfer portal this offseason, which means Maggs could find himself playing a significant role on scout team next fall.

