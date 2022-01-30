Report: Minnesota Vikings Request To Interview Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

As first reported by Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the Minnesota Vikings have requested and received permission to interview Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh for their vacant head coaching position.

The 58-year-old Harbaugh just wrapped up his seventh season in Ann Arbor, which featured the Wolverines’ first win over Ohio State in 10 years, the first Big Ten title since 2004 and first trip to the College Football Playoff. It was reported back on Jan. 4 that he “might be tempted” to return to the NFL this offseason, however.

Initial reports linked Harbaugh to the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears, but it’s worth noting he worked with new Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah when he was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, when Adofo-Mensah was the manager of football research and development from 2013-14.

Harbaugh went 49-22-1 in four seasons with the 49ers, reaching three NFC Championship Games and Super Bowl XLVII, where they lost to John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens. He was fired after going 8-8 in 2014.

The Vikings, meanwhile, fired general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer earlier this month after a disappointing 8-9 season.

