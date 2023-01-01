Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Absence "Absolutely" Impacted Ohio State's Loss To Georgia

There were several plays that could have changed the result of Ohio State’s 42-41 loss to Georgia in Saturday night’s Peach Bowl, most notably the 50-yard field goal that Noah Ruggles missed with just seconds remaining.

However, the Buckeyes probably wouldn’t have been in that position had wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. not suffered a concussion on a controversial hit in the third quarter that sidelined him for the remainder of the game.

Ohio State was leading by 11 points when quarterback C.J. Stroud lofted a desperation pass toward the end zone, where Harrison nearly caught the ball before he took a hard hit from defensive back Javon Bullard.

Flags flew as Harrison, who had five catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns to that point, laid motionless on the turf beneath the goal post, suggesting that a targeting penalty would soon follow.

That would have given the Buckeyes 1st-and-goal from 3-yard line, but the play was reviewed and it was determined that a targeting foul did not occur. Ohio State then kicked a field goal on 4th-and-goal from the 7-yard line to go up by 14 points.

Harrison, meanwhile, was helped off the field and to the medical tent by members of Ohio State’s training staff, who then took his helmet and did not allow him to return to the game.

Stroud threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns before Harrison's injury, but was limited to just 29 yards passing with him on the bench. The Buckeyes also scored just three points in the final frame as the Bulldogs mounted their comeback.

“To say that losing Marv didn’t have an impact, it absolutely did,” head coach Ryan Day said after the game.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Georgia Rallies To Advance To National Championship Game | TCU Makes History after Upsetting Michigan | What We'll Remember From 2022: The Year Of Chaos

Harrison told reporters gathered in Ohio State’s locker room postgame that he wanted to return to action, but ultimately understood the medical staff’s decision.

“At the end of the day, they’re just looking out for my health, but I definitely tried to fight (go return to the game),” Harrison said, via Eleven Warriors. “I think I felt fine. I think I felt good enough to go back into the game. If I could, I definitely would have gave it my all and tried to help the team win.”

As for the hit by Bullard, who was named defensive MVP of the Peach Bowl after making what was determined to be a touchdown-saving pass break up, the referees told Day that it was not targeting because Harrison “didn’t take a shot to the head” on the play.

“To get a concussion and not get hit in the head, I’d have to see the replay,” Day said. “They said it happened after he got hit, but I’d have to take a look at the video. I wasn’t able to see the replay.”

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. Exits Peach Bowl With Apparent Head Injury

Ohio State TE Cade Stover Taken To Local Hospital With Back Spasms

Xavier Johnson’s 37-Yard Touchdown Gives Ohio State 28-24 Halftime Lead

Miyan Williams’ Touchdown Run Puts Ohio State Ahead Of Georgia, 14-7

Ohio State Takes 7-0 Lead On Georgia With Marvin Harrison Jr.’s TD Catch

Miyan Williams Available, Gee Scott Game-Time Decision Against Georgia

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!