Xavier Johnson’s 37-Yard Touchdown Gives Ohio State 28-24 Halftime Lead Over Georgia

After Georgia kicked a go-ahead field goal with just under two minutes in the first half, Ohio State took a 28-24 halftime lead on a 37-yard touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud to wide receiver Xavier Johnson.

The Buckeyes were leading 21-7 when the Bulldogs scored 17 straight points to pull ahead by three points. That’s when Stroud led the offense on a four-play, 75-yard drive that took just 55 seconds off the clock.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | A Look Inside Georgia's Ferocious Defense | TCU Makes History after Upsetting Michigan | What We'll Remember From 2022: The Year Of Chaos

It was Stroud’s third touchdown pass of the first half, with Johnson catching the ball around the 12-yard line and spinning to avoid a defender at the 6-yard line on his way to the end zone with 49 seconds left.

Georgia's Stetson Bennett threw two incomplete passes before taking a knee to end the half. It’s the first time the Bulldogs have trailed at intermission since they were behind 16-6 in a four-point win at Missouri on Oct. 1.

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Miyan Williams’ Touchdown Run Puts Ohio State Ahead Of Georgia, 14-7

Ohio State Takes 7-0 Lead On Georgia With Marvin Harrison Jr.’s TD Catch

Miyan Williams Available, Gee Scott Game-Time Decision Against Georgia

Get Your Last Minute Tickets To Ohio State-Georgia Peach Bowl

Field Design Revealed For Peach Bowl Between Ohio State And Georgia

Peach Bowl Prediction: No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes Vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!