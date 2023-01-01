According to ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe, Ohio State tight end Cade Stover has been taken to a local hospital after leaving in the first quarter of Saturday's Peach Bowl with a back injury.

“They knew that he was having back spasms, but they wanted to be careful,” Rowe said on the TV broadcast. “C.J. Stroud – before he left the field – told him, ‘Brother, no matter what happens, I love you and I’ve got you.’”

Stover suffered the injury on his lone catch of the evening, a seven-yard reception where he attempted to hurdle a defender. He was evaluated by the Buckeyes’ medical staff before heading to the locker room.

With Stover out and junior Gee Scott listed as a game-time decision prior to kickoff, sixth-year senior Mitch Rossi, redshirt sophomore Joe Royer and redshirt freshman Sam Hart have seen action in the second and third quarters.

The press box announcer at Mercedes-Benz Stadium subsequently confirmed that Stover was transferred to the hospital, where he was joined by his parents, as a precautionary measure.

-----

-----

-----

