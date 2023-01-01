Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. left the Peach Bowl against Georgia after suffering an apparent head injury in the closing minute of the third quarter.

Harrison, who had five catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns, was injured when attempted to catch a pass in the back of the end zone on 3rd-and-goal from the 7-yard line.

He nearly caught quarterback C.J. Stroud’s desperation heave before he was drilled by defensive back Javon Bullard, who was initially called for targeting, which would have given the Buckeyes a first down.

Harrison remained down while Ohio State’s training staff rushed onto the field. After sitting him up, they removed his helmet and helped him walk off the field to the medical tent on the sideline.

The call was reversed and the Buckeyes had to settle for a 25-yard field goal by sixth-year senior kicker Noah Ruggles, which increased their lead to 38-24 with 31 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Harrison remained on the sideline without his helmet as Ohio State began its next drive at the 10:07 mark of the fourth quarter, likely indicating the Buckeyes will have to finish the game without the Biletnikoff Award finalist.

