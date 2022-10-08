With his 19-yard score in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against Michigan State, sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. became the first player in Ohio State history to catch three touchdown passes in three separate games.

Harrison’s first score came on the opening drive of the game, as he pulled down a 19-yard reception over the shoulder of the defender – who was called for pass interference – to put the Buckeyes ahead 7-0.

His second touchdown was a 28-yard reception where he caught the ball near the Spartans’ 12-yard line and raced up the middle past four defenders on his way to the end zone for a 35-13 halftime lead.

The last was by far the most impressive, as he caught the ball down by his feet while leaping backward into the end zone to put Ohio State ahead 42-13 midway through the third quarter.

This marks the third time in his career and second time this season that Harrison has caught three touchdowns in a single game, as he did so in last year’s 48-45 win over Utah in the Rose and last month’s 45-12 win over Arkansas State.

It also marked the 14th time in school history that a Buckeyes has caught three or more touchdown passes, though Joey Galloway (1993-94) is the only other player to do it in multiple games.

Harrison has seven catches for 131 yards and the three scores through three quarters, with Ohio State leading Michigan State 49-13 heading into the fourth.

