Miyan Williams Races 71 Yards for First Career Touchdown

Watch the redshirt freshman back score against Minnesota after earning the start on Thursday night.

Ohio State's 2020 starting tail back Master Teague has not yet seen the field, at least not through the Buckeyes first drive of the season. Redshirt freshman Miyan Williams earned the starting nod on Thursday at Minnesota. Williams appeared in four games as a freshman, but played sparingly because Teague and Trey Sermon led the rushing attack.

On his very first drive of the season, Williams made a phenomenal impression.

The second year player from Cincinnati Winton Woods high school took a hand off from C.J. Stroud and sprinted 71 yards up the right sideline, torching the Gophers defense for his first career touchdown.

Williams gave thee Buckeyes a 7-0 lead half way through the first quarter. Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow for continuing coverage throughout the night.

