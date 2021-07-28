NCAA Has No Plans To Reinstate Ohio State's Vacated Wins From 2010 Season

Earlier this month, former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor and other members of the “Tattoo 5” asked the NCAA to reinstate Ohio State’s vacated wins from the 2010 season now that student-athletes can profit from their name, image and likeness.

However, the NCAA announced on Wednesday it has no plans to re-evaluate or reconsider any previous penalties despite the change in rules.

“Although college athletes can now receive benefits from their names, images and likenesses through activities like endorsements and appearances, NCAA rules still do not permit pay-for-play arrangements,” the statement said “The NCAA infractions process exists to promote fairness in college sports. The rules that govern fair play are voted on, agreed to and expected to be upheld by all NCAA member schools.”

The Buckeyes went 12-1 in 2010, winning the Big Ten Championship and the Sugar Bowl, but had those victories vacated after five players, including Pryor, running back Daniel “Boom” Herron, wide receiver DeVier Posey, offensive tackle Mike Adams and defensive end Solomon Thomas traded their team-issued memorabilia for tattoos.

Ohio State was placed on two years probation and the five players were suspended for five games, though Pryor entered the NFL supplemental draft before the start of the following season. Head coach Jim Tressel was also suspended for two games but ultimately resigned from his post amid the investigation.

“Although this could never undo what we and our families endured for breaking rules that shouldn’t have existed in the first place, we believe reinstating and acknowledging the accomplishments of ourselves and our teammates would be a huge step in the right direction,” the former players wrote in the open letter.

Of course, Ohio State’s name, image and likeness guidelines prevent student-athletes from selling their team-issued equipment and apparel until their eligibility is exhausted. The NCAA has not set any guidelines of its own, though.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State To Open 2027 Season Against Bowling Green

Carmen's Crew Upset By The Money Team In The Basketball Tournament

Craft, Diebler Focused On Future Of Carmen's Crew, Not Final Game

2022 North Carolina TE Benji Gosnell Decommits From Ohio State

2022 Georgia DT Christen Miller Includes Ohio State In Top 4

Ohio State LB Commits C.J. Hicks, Gabe Powers On Butkus Award Watch List

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook