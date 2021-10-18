Ohio State's Oct. 30 Game Vs. Penn State Set For 7:30 P.M. Kickoff On ABC

The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions will play in primetime for the second year in a row.

The Big Ten announced on Monday that No. 5 Ohio State’s highly anticipated game against No. 7 Penn State on Oct. 30 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

This marks the fourth night game of the season for the Buckeyes, including wins at Minnesota on Sept. 2 and against Akron on Sept. 25, as well as this weekend’s trip to Indiana.

The Nittany Lions are 5-1 this season, dropping a hard-fought game at then-No. 3 Iowa on Oct. 9. Penn State host Illinois this Saturday, likely setting up another top-10 matchup between the two programs.

With No. 6 Michigan and No. 9 Michigan State also doing battle earlier that afternoon, Oct. 30 could have massive implications on the Big Ten and College Football Playoff race.

