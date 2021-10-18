Ohio State's Oct. 30 Game Vs. Penn State Set For 7:30 P.M. Kickoff On ABC

Ohio State's Oct. 30 Game Against Penn State Set For 7:30 P.M. Kickoff On ABC
The Big Ten announced on Monday that No. 5 Ohio State’s highly anticipated game against No. 7 Penn State on Oct. 30 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.
This marks the fourth night game of the season for the Buckeyes, including wins at Minnesota on Sept. 2 and against Akron on Sept. 25, as well as this weekend’s trip to Indiana.
The Nittany Lions are 5-1 this season, dropping a hard-fought game at then-No. 3 Iowa on Oct. 9. Penn State host Illinois this Saturday, likely setting up another top-10 matchup between the two programs.
With No. 6 Michigan and No. 9 Michigan State also doing battle earlier that afternoon, Oct. 30 could have massive implications on the Big Ten and College Football Playoff race.
-----
Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.
-----
You may also like:
Ohio State Ranked No. 5 In AP, Coaches Poll Following Open Week
Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer Gets First NFL Win With Jacksonville Jaguars
Ohio State Seeking Fan Input For New Turf Design At Ohio Stadium
What To Watch For In Week 7 Of The 2021 College Football Season
Ohio State’s Ryan Day Now Highest-Paid Head Coach In Big Ten
Ryan Day Would Vote To Eliminate Kickoffs For Player Safety
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!