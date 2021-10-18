Ohio State's Oct. 30 Game Vs. Penn State Set For 7:30 P.M. Kickoff On ABC

    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballBuckeye ForumsRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Ohio State's Oct. 30 Game Against Penn State Set For 7:30 P.M. Kickoff On ABC

    The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions will play in primetime for the second year in a row.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The Big Ten announced on Monday that No. 5 Ohio State’s highly anticipated game against No. 7 Penn State on Oct. 30 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

    This marks the fourth night game of the season for the Buckeyes, including wins at Minnesota on Sept. 2 and against Akron on Sept. 25, as well as this weekend’s trip to Indiana.

    The Nittany Lions are 5-1 this season, dropping a hard-fought game at then-No. 3 Iowa on Oct. 9. Penn State host Illinois this Saturday, likely setting up another top-10 matchup between the two programs.

    With No. 6 Michigan and No. 9 Michigan State also doing battle earlier that afternoon, Oct. 30 could have massive implications on the Big Ten and College Football Playoff race.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Ohio State Ranked No. 5 In AP, Coaches Poll Following Open Week

    Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer Gets First NFL Win With Jacksonville Jaguars

    Ohio State Seeking Fan Input For New Turf Design At Ohio Stadium

    What To Watch For In Week 7 Of The 2021 College Football Season

    Ohio State’s Ryan Day Now Highest-Paid Head Coach In Big Ten

    Ryan Day Would Vote To Eliminate Kickoffs For Player Safety

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    Chris Olave Penn State
    Football

    Ohio State's Oct. 30 Game Vs. Penn State Set For 7:30 P.M. Kickoff On ABC

    24 seconds ago
    Chris Holtmann
    Basketball

    Ohio State Ranked No. 17 In Preseason AP Top 25 Basketball Poll

    12 minutes ago
    34. Marcus Williamson
    Football

    Ohio State Ranked No. 5 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Open Week

    22 hours ago
    Garrett Wilson
    Football

    Ohio State Moves Up To No. 5 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Open Week

    23 hours ago
    Urban Meyer
    Football

    Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer Gets First NFL Win With Jacksonville Jaguars

    Oct 17, 2021
    Walker and Taylor
    Football

    Big Ten Football: Players to Watch in Week 7

    Oct 16, 2021
    Ohio State fans
    Football

    What Ohio State Buckeye Fans Can Root For During Bye Week

    Oct 16, 2021
    Sports betting window
    Football

    Gambling: Flipping Trends in College Football Against the Spread and Total

    Oct 16, 2021