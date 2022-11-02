Ohio State's Paris Johnson Named Lombardi Award Semifinalist

Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson was named on Wednesday as one of 12 semifinalists for the Lombardi Award, which is given annually to college football’s best offensive or defensive lineman, tight end or linebacker.

Johnson, a junior from Cincinnati, has started 21 games for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons and has not allowed a sack in more than 700 pass-blocking snaps. He currently anchors the left side of a line that has helped the offense average 509.2 yards and 48.9 points per game.

Other semifinalists include Alabama’s Will Anderson, Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence, Georgia’s Brock Bowers and Jalen Carter, Iowa’s Jack Campbell, Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Michigan’s Ole Oluwatimi, Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz, Northwester’s Peter Skoronski, Tennessee’s Darnell Wright and USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu.

Four finalists for this year’s Lombard Award, which is named after legendary coach Vince Lombardi, will be named on Nov. 17. Johnson is looking to become the seventh Buckeye to win the award, joining Jim Stillwagon in 1970, John Hicks in 1973, Chris Spielman in 1987, Orlando Pace in 1995-96 and A.J. Hawk in 2005.

Ohio State holds the record for the most Lombardi Award winners, with Pace being the only two-time recipient. He’s also the most recent offensive lineman to be honored, making it an uphill climb for Johnson in his quest to join the aforementioned Buckeyes.

