Ohio State DE Tyreke Smith Officially Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

The senior had the option of returning for one final season with the Buckeyes next fall.

Although it was a foregone conclusion once he accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, Ohio State defensive end Tyreke Smith officially announced late Monday he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

“First, I want to start by thanking my God,” Smith said in a note posted to Twitter. “I’m beyond thankful and blessed to be in this position I am today and I don’t take it for granted. I also want to thank my family. The support, prayers, love and guidance from y’all has been my backbone through this whole process and I’m beyond thankful for y’all.

“I want to thank Coach (Larry) Johnson, Coach Mick(ey Marotti), Coach (Ryan) Day and the rest of the support staff for shaping me into not only a better player, but a better man.

“Buckeye Nation, thank you for all the love and support throughout my years here. Playing in the Shoe in front of 100,000 screaming fans was a dream come true and something I will always remember. I will forever cherish the moments and memorable times I had here.

“To all my brothers, we have built relationships that will last a lifetime. My time here wouldn’t have been the same without The Brotherhood and I’m thankful for all of y’all. I wish everyone nothing but the best.”

A former four-star prospect from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Smith recorded 55 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks and five pass break ups during his four-year career with the Buckeyes.

The three-time Ohio State scholar athlete missed three games this fall with an undisclosed injury but finished his senior season strong, tallying 26 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and two pass break ups to help the Buckeyes reach the Rose Bowl.

Smith’s decision to enter the NFL Draft rather than return for the extra year granted to all student-athletes amid the pandemic comes as no surprise given his Senior Bowl declaration. He’ll wrap up his college career in that game, which takes place in Mobile, Ala., on Feb. 5.

