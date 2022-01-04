Temple To Hire Ohio State’s Chris Fenelon As Head Strength And Conditioning Coach

Fenelon spent three seasons with the Buckeyes as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Temple is set to hire Ohio State assistant strength and conditioning coach Chris Fenelon as its new head strength and conditioning coach.

Fenelon joined the Buckeyes’ football program in 2019, working under head strength and conditioning coach Mickey Marotti. He could notably be seen in videos announcing when newcomers lost their black stripes, as well as the videos introducing Ohio State’s recent signees.

A former walk-on fullback and tight end at Stony Brook, Fenelon spent two years as an intern with the New York Jets, one season as a gradate assistant at Toledo and three seasons as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Iowa State before coming to Columbus.

Fenelon now joins an Owls staff with several other connections to the Buckeyes, including head coach Stan Drayton, who was Ohio State’s running backs coach from 2011-14, and chief of staff Everett Withers, who served as the Buckeyes’ co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach in 2012-13.

