Ohio State, Oregon Schedule Another Home-And-Home Series For 2032-33

Ohio State and Oregon have scheduled another home-and-home series in 2032-33 to replace last year’s game that was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, a school spokesman told BuckeyesNow.

The Buckeyes will still play the Ducks on Sept. 11 in Ohio Stadium, with the latter receiving $3.5 million for the trip to a Columbus. That game is set to kick off at noon on FOX.

The game in 2032 will be at Oregon and the game in 2033 will be at Ohio State, following the same pattern as the original series.

“Our options were to cancel the game and just, we go find another opponent, which would be more expensive, frankly, and then you wouldn’t generate the revenue that you would generate with an Oregon,” athletic director Gene Smith told Eleven Warriors, who first reported the rescheduled series. “If things are back to some level of normal, we know the Oregon game will be packed, it will be a great game and revenue-wise, it would be exceptional and help us with our deficit.

“At the same time, we’d be able to pay Oregon more than we would be able to pay somebody else, so it became a math issue and (Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens) and I agreed that we needed to do it this way, and they’ve accepted that.”

“I also felt that it was important for our fans to have a chance to go to Oregon. And so we talked about, I think it’s 2031-32 when we scheduled them, which is way far out, but it’s on the schedule.”

This year’s meeting will be the first between the two programs since the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship, which Ohio State won 42-20.

The new series only adds to the Buckeyes’ future schedule, which includes home-and-home matchups with Notre Dame in 2022-23, Washington in 2024-25, Texas in 2025-26, Boston College in 2026-27, Alabama in 2027-28 and Georgia in 2030-31.

