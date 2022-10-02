Photos From Ohio State's 49-10 Win Over Rutgers

Redshirt sophomore running back Miyan Williams rushed for a career-high 189 yards and school-record-tying five touchdowns as Ohio State beat Rutgers, 49-10, on Homecoming.

Williams carried the Buckeyes on a day when redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud wasn’t asked to do as much as usual, as he completed just 13-of-22 passes for 154 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

“We just want to win,” Stroud said. “If that means I don’t throw for a lot of yards, I don’t throw for a lot of touchdowns, I couldn't really care less. I’m here to win.”

Defensively, Ohio State was led by redshirt junior linebacker Steele Chambers, who recorded 11 tackles, including eight solo stops and two tackles for loss, as well as an interception.

Senior defensive end Zach Harrison tipped the pass that Chambers intercepted and also forced a fumble for the Buckeyes, who improved to 5-0 on the season, as well as 2-0 in Big Ten play.

That said, check out nearly 100 photos from Ohio State’s win over Rutgers below:

