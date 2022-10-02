Skip to main content

Photos From Ohio State's 49-10 Win Over Rutgers

Nearly 100 of our favorite shots from Saturday's matchup between the Buckeyes and Scarlet Knights.

Redshirt sophomore running back Miyan Williams rushed for a career-high 189 yards and school-record-tying five touchdowns as Ohio State beat Rutgers, 49-10, on Homecoming.

Williams carried the Buckeyes on a day when redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud wasn’t asked to do as much as usual, as he completed just 13-of-22 passes for 154 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

“We just want to win,” Stroud said. “If that means I don’t throw for a lot of yards, I don’t throw for a lot of touchdowns, I couldn't really care less. I’m here to win.”

Defensively, Ohio State was led by redshirt junior linebacker Steele Chambers, who recorded 11 tackles, including eight solo stops and two tackles for loss, as well as an interception.

Senior defensive end Zach Harrison tipped the pass that Chambers intercepted and also forced a fumble for the Buckeyes, who improved to 5-0 on the season, as well as 2-0 in Big Ten play.

That said, check out nearly 100 photos from Ohio State’s win over Rutgers below:

1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
2. C.J. Stroud
3. Kye Stokes
4. Toby Wilson
5. Marvin Harrison Jr.
8. J.T. Tuimoloau
6. Miyan Williams
7. DeaMonte "Chip" Trayanum
9. Denzel Burke
10. Quinn Barham
11. Miyan Williams
12. Ryan Day
13. Emeka Egbuka
14. Kyle McCord
15. C.J. Stroud
16. TreVeyon Henderson
17. C.J. Stroud
18. Toby Wilson
19. Quinn Tempel
20. Cody Simon
21. Cade Stover
22. Denzel Burke
23. C.J. Stroud
24. Miyan Williams
25. Miyan Williams
26. Miyan Williams
27. Noah Ruggles
28. Xavier Johnson
29. Denzel Burke
30. Zach Harrison
31. Jyaire Brown
32. Emeka Egbuka
33. Marvin Harrison Jr
34. Marvin Harrison Jr
35. Paris Johnson, Josh Fryar and Gee e Scott
36. Enokk Vimahi
37. DeaMonte "Chip" Trayanum
38. Jayden Ballard
39. Tanner McCalister
40. J.K. Johnson, Lathan Ransom and Tommy Eichenberg
41. Tyleik Williams
42. Miyan Williams
43. Julian Fleming
45. Steele Chambers
44. Jack Sawyer
47. Lathan Ransom
50. Steele Chambers
48. Jack Sawyer
49. Michael Hall
51. Tommy Eichenberg
52. Tommy Eichenberg
53. DeaMonte "Chip" Trayanum
54. Gee Scott
55. Marvin Harrison Jr
56. Flag
57. Cade Stover
58. Luke Wypler
59. C.J. Stroud
60. C.J. Stroud
61. C.J. Stroud and Luke Wypler
62. Miyan Williams
63. Ryan Day
64. Gee Scott
65. Emeka Egbuka
66. Miyan Williams
67. Miyan Williams
68. Miyan Williams
69. Gee Scott and C.J. Stroud
70. Denzel Burke
71. J.T. Tuimoloau
72. Emeka Egbuka
73. C.J. Stroud
74. Donovan Jackson
75. Zach Harrison
76. Greg Schiano
77. Sonny Styles
78. Caden Curry
79. Jyaire Brown
80. Lathan Ransom
81. Brutus Buckeye
82. Tim Walton and C.J. Stroud

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

