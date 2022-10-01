No TreVeyon Henderson, No Problem For Buckeyes

Following the Ohio State Buckeyes' injury report this year has been nearly impossible.

On a weekly basis, guys don't appear on the game day status report and then magically don't play in game.

TreVeyon Henderson tweaked his ankle two weeks ago against the Toledo Rockets, but ran 21 times for 121 yards last week in the Big Ten opener against Wisconsin.

Henderson warmed up before the game and appeared to be fine, but apparently that wasn't the case.

As the team approached kickoff, word made its way up to the press box that Henderson would be a game-time decision after something happened to him pregame.

Henderson was standing on the sidelines in full pads, but without his helmet in site and he didn't make his way on the field in the first half. At this point, if he hasn't played, there's no reason for him to do so.

Considering the Buckeyes' running back room is already down Evan Pryor for the season, any kind of injury to Henderson adds to the frustration and is obviously concerning.

That said, if there is a team that has the depth to withstand some of those frustrating injuries, it's the Bucks.

Miyan Williams has been fantastic this season and true freshman Dallan Hayden has run well in his limited opportunities.

We'll update this as the game goes along/finishes, but the Buckeyes have 18 carries for 104 yards and three touchdowns in the first half this afternoon. Williams has 15 of those carries for 91 yards and all three scores.

Meanwhile on the defensive side of the ball, starting nickel Tanner McCalister and back up defensive tackle Tyleik Williams both left the games with injuries.

Emeka Egbuka was a late add to the game-day status report as a game-time decision, but he played right away. Egbuka fumbled a punt after the defense held Rutgers to a 3-and-out (it's an extremely windy day in Columbus today), but has otherwise been fine.

-----

-----

-----

