Joel Klatt: Marvin Harrison Jr. Could Be Best Receiver In The World In 5-6 Years

Ohio State fans have witnessed greatness developing right in front of their eyes with sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. this year.

He's certainly on pace to break some school records, if he decided to stick around that long in Columbus.

But the praise Harrison just received on the national broadcast today is next level.

FOX is televising Ohio State vs. Iowa this afternoon at Ohio Stadium and game analyst Joel Klatt just said on the broadcast that "Marvin Harrison Jr. can develop into what I think is the best receiver in the world in five or six years."

You can certainly see why someone who analyzes the game at as high a level as Klatt does could think so. Harrison's highlight reel already is among the most impressive you'll ever see. He entered the game this afternoon with 31 catches for 536 yards and nine touchdowns, including three 100-yard games. His best performance was against Arkansas State, with seven catches for 184 yards and three touchdowns.

But it's not so much the stats that jump out at you as much as the eye test. Watching him play is worth the price of admission by itself. He routinely makes ridiculous plays look normal.

While Jr. obviously has genetics on his side, Ryan Day bragged about Harrison's work ethic after the Michigan State game, pointing out that Marvin is constantly working on his own before and after practice.

Who knows what the future holds. But when talent meets hard work, special things can happen ... and Marvin Harrison has elite talent and the practice habits to match it.

