Photos From Ohio State's 41-20 Win Over Tulsa On Saturday Afternoon

Nearly 100 of the best photos from the Buckeyes' bounce-back win over the Golden Hurricane on Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State rebounded from its first regular-season loss in three years with a sluggish 41-20 victory over Tulsa on Saturday afternoon.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson broke Archie Griffin’s 49-year-old record for the most rushing yards by a freshman with 270 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries. That includes scores of 48 and 52 yards, giving the Buckeyes a home run threat out of the backfield.

The defense, meanwhile, gave up 501 yards of total offense – including 428 yards passing from Golden Hurricanes quarterback Davis Brin. Safeties Ronnie Hickman and Cameron Martinez were bright spots, though, each recording an interception, which the latter returned for a touchdown.

BuckeyesNow had the game covered from all angles on Saturday, including from the press box and on the sidelines. Make sure to check out all the written and video content on the front page, as well as almost 100 photos from the game below.

