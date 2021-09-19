Photos From Ohio State's 41-20 Win Over Tulsa On Saturday Afternoon

September 19, 2021
Photos From Ohio State's 41-20 Win Over Tulsa

Nearly 100 of the best photos from the Buckeyes' bounce-back win over the Golden Hurricane on Saturday afternoon.
Ohio State rebounded from its first regular-season loss in three years with a sluggish 41-20 victory over Tulsa on Saturday afternoon.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson broke Archie Griffin’s 49-year-old record for the most rushing yards by a freshman with 270 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries. That includes scores of 48 and 52 yards, giving the Buckeyes a home run threat out of the backfield.

The defense, meanwhile, gave up 501 yards of total offense – including 428 yards passing from Golden Hurricanes quarterback Davis Brin. Safeties Ronnie Hickman and Cameron Martinez were bright spots, though, each recording an interception, which the latter returned for a touchdown.

BuckeyesNow had the game covered from all angles on Saturday, including from the press box and on the sidelines. Make sure to check out all the written and video content on the front page, as well as almost 100 photos from the game below.

4. Brian Hartline
1. Kennedy Cook
5. Kye Stokes
3. Marvin Harrison Jr
2. Cade Stover
6. Gee Scott Jr
7. Chris Booker
8. Kevin Wilson
9. Julian Fleming
10. Kyle McCord
11. Ryan Day
13. Luke Wypler and Antwuan Jackson
12. Tyreke Smith
16. Miyan Williams
15. Jeremy Ruckert
14. Mark Pantoni
18. Joe Royer
19. Zach Harrison
17. Larry Johnson
20. Band
21. Fans
22. Fans
23. Band
24. Cheerleaders
25. Demario McCall
26. Javontae Jean-Baptiste
27. Tyreke Smith
28. Kyle McCord
29. Joop Mitchell
31. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
30. Kamryn Babb, Kourt Williams and Marcus Hooker
32. Sevyn Banks
35. C.J. Stroud
33. Gee Scott
37. Demario McCall
34. Marcus Williamson
36. Cam Brown
38. C.J. Stroud
39. Cam Brown
40. Jack Miller
41. Teradja Mitchell
42. Steele Chambers
43. Jack Miller
44. Haskell Garrett
45. Cameron Martinez
46. Cameron Martinez
46. Tyreke Smith
47. Lathan Ransom
48. Lathan Ransom
49. Cody Simon
50. Palaie Gaoteote
51. Marvin Harrison
52. Jesse Mirco
53. Kyle McCord
54. Ryan Day
55. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
56. Bradley Robinson
57. Nicholas Petit-Frere
58. Master Teague
59. Master Teague
60. Xavier Johnson
61. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
62. Steele Chambers
63. Emeka Egbuka
64. Garrett Wilson
65. C.J. Stroud
66. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
67. TreVeyon Henderson
68. TreVeyon Henderson
69. Paris Johnson
70. Cade Stover
71. Noah Ruggles
72. Gene Smith
73. Jeremy Ruckert
74. Denzel Burke and Ronnie Hickman
75. Jeremy Ruckert
76. Dawand Jones
77. C.J. Stroud
78. Cameron Martinez
79. Cody Simon
80. TreVeyon Henderson
81. TreVeyon Henderson
82. Ryan Watts
83. Tyleik Williams
84. Thayer Munford
85. Cam Brown
86. Larry Johnson
87. Haskell Garrett
88. Palaie Gaoteote
89. Cameron Martinez
90. Jack Sawyer
91. Kourt Williams
92. C.J. Barnett
93. Cam Brown, Dominic DiMaccio and Bradley Robinson
94. Mitch Rossi, Jeremy Ruckert and Austin Kutscher
96. Marvin Harrison Jr., Jayden Ballard and Xavier Johnson
97. Sam Wiglusz, Andre Turrentine and Mike Hall
98. C.J. Stroud
99. Ryan Day

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields Replaces Injured Bears Starter Andy Dalton

Ohio State Ranked No. 10 In AP Top 25 Poll Following Saturday's Results

Ohio State Falls To No. 12 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Win Over Tulsa

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud Tuning Out Critics, Focusing On Getting Better Each Week

TreVeyon Henderson Breaks Ohio State Freshman Single-Game Rushing Record

Henderson Puts Buckeyes On His Back, Ohio State Slips Past Tulsa

