    • October 10, 2021
    Photos From Ohio State's 66-17 Win Over Maryland

    More than 100 photos from the Buckeyes’ blowout victory over the Terrapins on Saturday afternoon.
    Ohio State scored on nine straight possessions and racked up nearly 600 yards of total offense in a 66-17 win over Maryland on Saturday afternoon.

    The Buckeyes were led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, who threw for 406 yards and five touchdowns, including two apiece to wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

    Ohio State’s defense also forced Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa into a pair of late interceptions, one of which was returned 70 yards by safety Craig Young for a touchdown.

    It marked the fourth straight week the Buckeyes have recorded a pick-six, setting a new school record.

    For more than 100 photos from the game, keep scrolling:

    1. Chris Olave
    2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
    3. Steele Chambers
    4. Teradja Mitchell
    5. Mitchell Melton
    6. Palaie Gaotote
    7. Dawand Jones
    8. Kevin Wilson
    9. Jacolbe Cowan
    10. Mike Hall
    11. Craig Young
    12. Toby Wilson
    13. Larry Johnson
    14. Teradja Mitchell
    15. Jordan Hancock
    16. Gee Scott
    17. Kamryn Babb
    18. Cameron Brown
    19. Sevyn Banks
    20. Tegra Tshabola
    21. A.J. Harris
    22. Will Smith
    23. Gabe Powers
    24. Kerry Coombs
    25. Evan Pryor
    26. Chris Olave
    27. C.J. Stroud
    28. TreVeyon Henderson
    29. Matt Barnes
    30. Keenan Bailey
    31. Andre Turrentin
    32. Ohio State Band
    33. Ohio State Band
    34. Sevyn Banks
    35. C.J. Stroud
    36. Kamryn Babb, Lloyd McFarquhar and Kourt Williams
    37. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
    38. Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Gee Scott
    39. Javontae Jean-Baptiste
    40. Zach Harrison
    41. Garrett Wilson
    42. Luke Wypler
    43. Jeremy Ruckert
    44. Paris Johnson
    45. Matt Jones
    46. Cade Stover and Dawand Jones
    47. Dawand Jones
    48. TreVeyon Henderson
    49. C.J. Stroud
    50. Garrett Wilson
    51. Garrett Wilson
    52. Garrett Wilson and C.J. Stroud
    53. Bradley Robinson
    54. Mitch Rossi
    55. Zach Harrison
    56. Chris Olave
    57. Chris Olave
    58. Donovan Jackson
    59. Sevyn Banks and Zach Harrison
    60. Ryan Day
    61. TreVeyon Henderson
    62. Xavier Johnson
    63. Ronnie Hickman
    64. J.T. Tuimoloau
    65. Antwuan Jackson
    66. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
    67. C.J. Stroud
    68. Jeremy Ruckert
    69. Paris Johnson
    70. Cade Kacherski
    71. Tommy Eichenberg and Marcus Williamson
    72. Chris Olave
    73. Chris Olave
    74. Chris Olave
    75. Chris Olave
    76. Chris Olave
    77. Chris Olave
    78. Nicholas Petit-Frere, C.J. Stroud and Chris Olave
    79. TreVeyon Henderson
    80. Donovan Jackson
    81. Kyle McCord
    82. Marcus Crowley
    83. Enokk Vimahi
    84. Marcus Crowley and Toby Wilson
    85. Reid Carrico
    86. Craig Young
    87. Jordan Hancock
    88. Cormontae Hamilton
    89. Jaden McKenzie
    90. Zach Harrison
    91. Teradja Mitchell
    92. Ryan and Nina Day
    93. Ryan and Nina Day
    94. Ryan and Nina Day
    95. C.J. Stroud
    96. Ryan Day
    97. Chris Olave
    98. Marcus Williamson
    99. Emeka Egbuka
    100. Steele chambers
    101 Cody Simon

