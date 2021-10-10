Photos From Ohio State's 66-17 Win Over Maryland

More than 100 photos from the Buckeyes’ blowout victory over the Terrapins on Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State scored on nine straight possessions and racked up nearly 600 yards of total offense in a 66-17 win over Maryland on Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes were led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, who threw for 406 yards and five touchdowns, including two apiece to wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

Ohio State’s defense also forced Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa into a pair of late interceptions, one of which was returned 70 yards by safety Craig Young for a touchdown.

It marked the fourth straight week the Buckeyes have recorded a pick-six, setting a new school record.

For more than 100 photos from the game, keep scrolling:

