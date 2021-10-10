Ohio State Hopeful DT Haskell Garrett, CB Cam Brown Can Get "Healed Up" During Open Week

Garrett went down with an apparent right leg injury while Brown took a knee to the head.

Ohio State fifth-year senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett suffered an apparent right leg injury in the third quarter of Saturday’s 66-17 win over Maryland and did not return to the game.

The team captain was down on the field for brief period of time after he attempted to rush Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa on a passing play. He was then helped off the field and to the medical tent by the training staff.

Garrett emerged from the tent shortly thereafter but watched the rest of the game from the sidelines, as the Buckeyes were leading 49-10 at the time of his injury.

“We’ll see,” head coach Ryan Day said when asked about Garrett’s status during his postgame press conference. “It’s something that he’s kind of being struggling with, so hopefully we can get him healed up over the bye week.”

Garrett finished the game with one tackle, one half sack and one half tackle for loss, bringing his season total to 18 total tackles, five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Garrett wasn’t the only player to go down with an injury, as redshirt junior cornerback Cam Brown took a knee to the helmet on a second-quarter tackle and did not return. He’s missed two games this season (Minnesota and Akron) with undisclosed injuries but came into Saturday second on the team with five pass break ups.

That said, Ohio State entered Saturday the healthiest it has been all season, with senior defensive end Tyreke Smith as the only starter unavailable for the game. He was listed as a game-time decision but ultimately sat out after going through warmups.

The Buckeyes are off next week but return to action on Oct. 23 with a road trip to Indiana. The Hoosiers are 2-3 this season with losses to Iowa, Cincinnati and Penn State, which all entered Saturday ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll.

