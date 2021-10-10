Ohio State DC Kerry Coombs Receives Game Ball After Win Over Maryland

    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballBuckeye ForumsRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Kerry Coombs Receives Game Ball After Win Over Maryland

    The Buckeyes held the Terrapins 135 yards below their season average for total offense on Saturday.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    While defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs took much of the blame for Ohio State’s loss to Oregon earlier this season, he also took head coach Ryan Day’s decision to restructure the defensive staff in stride.

    With Coombs now coaching from the press box and secondary coach Matt Barnes calling plays from the sidelines, the Buckeyes’ defense has progressively gotten better each week. And Day wanted to recognize the him for his role in that, presenting him with the game ball following the 66-17 win over Maryland on Saturday afternoon.

    “Everything he’s been through the last couple of weeks, he’s just continued to show up every day,” Day said. “He’s a huge part of the defense.”

    The unit limited the Terrapins to 335 yards of total offense on the afternoon, which was 135 yards below their season average coming into the game. The Buckeyes also picked off two passes from quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, one of which redshirt sophomore safety Craig Young returned 70 yards for a touchdown.

    It was the fourth straight game with a pick-six for Ohio State, setting a new school record.

    “I see confidence and I see a defensive staff that’s working together,” Day said. “We reconstructed a few things and we got a little rhythm going. I think he is doing a great job of seeing it from the box. I think Matt (Barnes) is doing a great job of calling it. I think Larry (Johnson) is doing a great job with his guys up front. Al Washington is starting to build some stability at linebacker, and those guys are all working together and starting to see it through one lens.

    “You can feel it out there. The confidence is there. It’s strong. We still have a lot of football to play and some really good opponents here in the second half of the season. So, we haven’t done anything just yet, but we’re building on it.”

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Ohio State Hopeful Haskell Garrett, Cam Brown Get "Healed Up" During Open Week

    Maryland's Mike Locksley: "We Had Guys Looking Like They Fell Out Of Airplanes"

    Game Observations: Ohio State Defense Suffocates Maryland

    Game Observations: Ohio State Offense Steamrolls Maryland

    Jack Sawyer Believes Ohio State's Freshman Class "Going To Be Scary" In Future

    Ryan Day Thinks Ohio State Is “A Very Different Team” Than Start Of Season

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    Kerry Coombs
    Football

    Ohio State DC Kerry Coombs Receives Game Ball After Win Over Maryland

    13 seconds ago
    Haskell Garrett
    Football

    Ohio State Hopeful DT Haskell Garrett, CB Cam Brown Can Get "Healed Up" During Open Week

    1 hour ago
    Chris Olave
    Football

    Maryland's Mike Locksley On Ohio State: "We Had Guys Looking Like They Fell Out Of Airplanes, They Were So Wide Open”

    2 hours ago
    Stroud Dismantles Terps
    Football

    C.J. Stroud Shreds Maryland Defense In Near Perfect Performance

    2 hours ago
    Instant Analysis (Maryland)
    Football

    Instant Analysis After Ohio State Destroyed Maryland

    3 hours ago
    Ryan Day
    Football

    Major Takeaways from Ryan Day's Press Conference After Buckeyes Annihilate Maryland

    3 hours ago
    C.J. Stroud
    Football

    Ohio State Trounces Maryland, 66-17, in Homecoming Victory

    6 hours ago
    Ronnie Hickman
    Football

    Game Observations: Ohio State Defense Suffocates Maryland

    6 hours ago