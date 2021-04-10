Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson Loses Black Stripe

Henderson is officially a Buckeye after having his black stripe removed after Saturday’s practice.

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson became the third true freshman to shed his black stripe this spring, doing so following practice on Saturday.

“This guy makes something happen when they ball is in his hands,” assistant strength and conditioning coach Chris Fenelon said. “This guy runs are and I’m excited to see his career as a Buckeye.”

The 5-foot-10 and 210-pound Henderson came to Columbus as a five-star prospect from Hopewell, Va., where he rushed for rushed for 2,424 yards and 45 touchdowns to lead the Blue Devils to the state championship as a junior. His chose to enroll early rather than play his senior season, which was postponed to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“First I want to thank God and I want to thank everybody for pushing me and getting me better,” Henderson said while sophomore running back Marcus Crowley took off his stripe. “I’m excited to be a Buckeye and I’m excited to be a part of this program. Go Bucks.”

Henderson joins wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and defensive end Jack Sawyer as members of Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class to lose their black stripe this spring. Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Jacolbe Cowan also shed his earlier this month.

