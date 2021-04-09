2022 Florida CB Ryan Turner Sets Official Visit To Ohio State

Another priority target is scheduled to take an official visit in June.

According to a report from 247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star cornerback Ryan Turner is set to take an official visit to Ohio State on the weekend of June 11-13.

This will mark the second time on campus for the 6-foot-0 and 180-pound Turner, who is considered the 35th-best cornerback and No. 386 prospect overall in the class of 2022, as he took a four-day self-guided tour of Columbus in late March. The trip was immediately followed by a trip to Clemson, the program that is perceived as the biggest threat in his recruitment, and another to Boston College.

"I like the city," Turner told Ivins. “Being from South Florida, it's very busy down here and Columbus is like a very busy city, so it wouldn't be much of a big transition going from one big city to another big city whereas Clemson is a really small town where you are seeing trees 24/7. Ohio State is like a downtown. It's busy, so that's what I really like. I like the city a lot."

Turner and his parents were unable to meet with coaching staff or check out the facilities during their first trip to Columbus, so they’re looking forward to finally spending time with defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, secondary coach Matt Barnes and offensive quality control coach Keenan Bailey during his official visit. That said, the program and surrounding city has already made quite the impression on his mother.

"My mom likes (Ohio State) a lot basically for the same reason as me. It's not exactly like South Florida, but there's not that big of a difference," Turner said.

As of right now, Turner doesn’t have any other official visits scheduled, though he could certainly set those up as June gets closer. On the other hand, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him pull the trigger shortly after the visit and become the third commitment for the Buckeyes at the cornerback position, joining Jacksonville Robert E. Lee five-star Jaheim Singletary and West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star Jyaire Brown.

Ohio State also finds itself in a good spot with St. Louis Lutheran North four-star cornerback Toriano Pride, who will be on campus for his official visit one week prior to Turner. The Buckeyes could be open to taking both players, especially with some concerns about the strength of Brown’s pledge and his interest in Notre Dame.

