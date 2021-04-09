Ohio State LB Commit C.J. Hicks Bumped To Five-Star Prospect

Following a recent update to the ESPN300, Ohio State linebacker commit C.J. Hicks has been bumped to a five-star prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings.

The 6-foot-4 and 218-pound Hicks recorded 61 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one interception that he returned for a touchdown to lead Kettering Archbishop Alter to the state semifinals last season. He was subsequently named the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Division III Southwest District Player of the Year and first-team all-state.

Hicks is now considered the second-best outside linebacker and No. 18 prospect overall in the class of 2022, moving up from No. 41 overall. He becomes the fourth Ohio State pledge to reach composite five-star status, joining Southlake (Texas) Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers, Jacksonville Robert E. Lee cornerback Jaheim Singletary and Austin (Texas) Lake Travis wide receiver Caleb Burton.

The Buckeyes’ 11 commits are led by Ewers, who is the No. 1 overall recruit in the country and could become just the sixth prospect ever to finish with a perfect rating, joining former Texas quarterback Vince Young in 2002, former Florida State linebacker Ernie Sims in 2003, former South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in 2011, former Ole Miss defensive end Robert Nkemdiche in 2013 and former Michigan defensive tackle Rashan Gary in 2016.

The other Ohio State commits are as follows:

No. 13 - Singletary

No. 35 - Burton

No. 43 - Marysville four-star linebacker Gabe Powers

No. 49 - Bloomington (Ind.) South four-star linebacker Dasan McCullough

No. 112 - West Chester Lakota West four-star cornerback Jyaire Brown

No. 145 - Chandler, Ariz., four-star wide receiver Kyion Grayes

No. 185 - West Chester Lakota West four-star offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola

No. 317 - Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry four-star tight end Benji Gosnell

No. 341 - Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona four-star tight end Bennett Christian

