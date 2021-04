NFL Number Changes Could Impact Former Ohio State Players

Breaking down how the proposed rule change could impact former Buckeyes.

Next month, NFL owners are set to vote on a proposal what would allow running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, linebackers and defensive backs to wear a new range of numbers, including single digits.

The current numbering system only allows for running backs and defensive backs to wear 20-49; wide receivers to wear 10-19 and 80-89; tight ends 40-49 and 80-89; and linebackers 40-59 and 90-99.

Under the new proposal – which was prompted by the Kansas City Chiefs running out of usable numbers last season – running backs, wide receivers and tight ends would be able to wear 1-49 or 80-89, defensive backs will be able to wear 1-49 and linebackers will be able to wear 1-59 or 90-99.

So which former Ohio State players could the proposed rule change impact, especially if they want to return to their college number? Let’s take a look.

Kendall Sheffield - Atlanta Falcons

Current number: 20 College number: 8

Nobody on the Falcons’ roster wears No. 8.

J.K. Dobbins - Baltimore Ravens

Current number: 27 • College number: 2

Worn by quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Binjimen Victor - Baltimore Ravens

Current number: Not assigned • College number: 9

Worn by All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker.

Eli Apple - Cincinnati Bengals

Current number: Not assigned • College number: 13

Nobody on the Bengals’ roster wears No. 13.

Vonn Bell - Cincinnati Bengals

Current number: 24 • College number: 11

Nobody on the Bengals’ roster wears No. 11.

Denzel Ward - Cleveland Browns

Current number: 21 • College number: 12

Worn by wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge.

Ezekiel Elliott - Dallas Cowboys

Current number: 21 • College number: 15

Worn by wide receiver Chris Lacy.

Jeff Okudah - Detroit Lions

Current number: 23 • College number: 1

Nobody on the Lions’ roster wears No. 1.

Mike Weber - Green Bay Packers

Current number: 40 • College number: 5*

Nobody on the Packers’ roster wears No. 5.

*Also wore No. 25 in college, which would not be impacted by rule change.

Bradley Roby - Houston Texans

Current number: 21 • College number: 1

Nobody on the Texans’ roster wears No. 1.

Paris Campbell - Indianapolis Colts

Current number: 15 • College number: 21

Worn by running back Nyheim Hines.

Jordan Fuller - Los Angeles Rams

Current number: 32 • College number: 4

Worn by punter Brandon Wright.

Damon Arnette - Las Vegas Raiders

Current number: 20 • College number: 3

Worn by quarterback Nathan Peterman.

Jerome Baker - Miami Dolphins

Current number: 55 • College number: 17

Worn by quarterback Reid Sinnett.

Rashod Berry - New England Patriots

Current number: 43 • College number: 13

Worn by former Ohio State wide receiver Devin Smith.

Raekwon McMillan - New England Patriots

Current number: Not assigned • College number: 5

Nobody on the Patriots’ roster wears No. 5.

Devin Smith - New England Patriots

Current number: 13 • College number: 9

Worn by kicker Roberto Aguayo.

Malcolm Jenkins - New Orleans Saints

Current number: 27 • College number: 2

Worn by quarterback Jameis Winston.

Marshon Lattimore - New Orleans Saints

Current number: 23 • College number: 2

Could create a bidding war for Winston’s number.

Michael Thomas - New Orleans Saints

Current number: 13 • College number: 3

Worn by kicker Will Lutz.

Curtis Samuel - Washington Football Team

Current number: 10 • College number: 4

Worn by quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Incoming Rookie Class

Trey Sermon • College number: 8

Baron Browning • College number: 5

Pete Werner • College number: 20

Tuf Borland • College number: 32

