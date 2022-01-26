Reports: Baltimore Ravens Targeting Michigan DC Mike Macdonald

Macdonald spent seven seasons with the Ravens before before joining the Wolverines in 2021.

It appears Jim Harbaugh isn’t the only Michigan coach coveted by NFL teams, as defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has reportedly emerged as top candidate for the same position with the Baltimore Ravens.

The 34-year-old Macdonald began his coaching career at Georgia – his alma mater – as a graduate assistant and defensive quality control coach before interning with Baltimore in 2014. He spent seven seasons with the Ravens as a defensive assistant, defensive backs coach or linebackers coach under former defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, who was fired on Jan. 21.

Macdonald join the Wolverines’ staff last January and helped lead them to their first win over Ohio State in 10 years, their first Big Ten title since 2004 and a trip to the College Football Playoff semifinals, where they fell to eventual national champion Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Michigan surrendered 434.3 yards and 34.5 points per game in 2020, which was among the worst in the conference, but bounced back under Macdonald's direction and allowed just 330.8 yards and 17.4 points per game this fall.

Other candidates for the Ravens’ defensive coordinator job reportedly include Jacksonville Jaguars defensive line coach Joe Cullen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebackers coach Mike Caldwell, New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach Kris Richard, Dallas Cowboys defensive pass game coordinator Joe Whitt and their own defensive line coach and run game coordinator, Anthony Weaver.

