Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Davey O'Brien Award Finalist

The redshirt freshman is looking to become just the second signal-caller in school history to win the award.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named on Tuesday as one of three finalists for the Davey O’Brien Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top signal-caller.

A redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud has completed 246-of-346 passes for 3,468 yards and 36 touchdowns compared to five interceptions in 10 games this season. He’s No. 2 nationally in quarterback rating (186.7), No. 4 in touchdown passes and yards per attempt (10.0), No. 6 in yards per game (346.8) and No. 8 in completion percentage (71.1).

Under Stroud’s direction, the Buckeyes’ offense is No. 1 in the country with 47.2 points and 559.9 yards per game. As a result, he’s been named the Big Ten offensive player of the week twice and freshman of the week a school-record-tying seven times.

Other finalists for the award – which is named after former TCU quarterback Davey O’Brien – include Alabama’s Bryce Young and Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett. Former quarterback Troy Smith is the only player in school history to capture the honor, doing so after leading Ohio State to an undefeated regular season in 2006, though Justin Fields was also a finalist in 2019.

This year’s Davey O’Brien Award winner will be announced at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 9.

