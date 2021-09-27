Ohio State QB Kyle McCord Named Big Ten Freshman Of Week Following Win Over Akron

September 27, 2021
Ohio State Quarterback Kyle McCord Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week

McCord is the third Buckeye to earn the honor this season, joining C.J. Stroud and TreVeyon Henderson.
Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week following his performance in Saturday’s win over Akron.

McCord, a former five-star prospect from Philadelphia St. Joseph's Prep, was starting the game in place of an injured C.J. Stroud (shoulder). He completed 13-of-18 passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns compared to just one interception in the 59-7 victory. 

That set a new school record for passing yards in debut, surpassing former quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ 313 yards in a blowout of Oregon State in the 2018 season opener.

McCord is just the fourth true freshman in school history to start a game at quarterback for the Buckeyes, joining Art Schlichter in 1978, Terrelle Pryor in 2008 and Braxton Miller in 2011. 

He’s also the third Ohio State player to be named the Big Ten’s freshman of the week this season, joining Stroud (following the win Minnesota and loss to Oregon) and running back TreVeyon Henderson (following the win over Tulsa).

