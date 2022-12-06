Ohio State four-star linebacker commit Arvell Reese was named the Division IV Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday afternoon by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

The 6-foot-4 and 212-pound Reese, who committed to the Buckeyes in August over finalists Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan and USC, led Cleveland Glenville to its first state title this fall, his first full season playing linebacker.

He notably record an interception at the goal line on the final play before halftime in the Tarblooders' 26-6 win over Cincinnati Wyoming, with Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles among those in attendance.

Reese, who is considered the 17th-best linebacker and No. 204 prospect overall in the class of 2023, was one of five players from Cleveland Glenville to earn first-team All-Ohio honors on Tuesday.

That includes 2024 five-star cornerback Bryce West and 2024 four-star tight end Damarion Witten, who both hold offers from Ohio State, as well as 2024 running back D’Shawntae Jones and 2024 offensive lineman Fred Johnson Jr.

