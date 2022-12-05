Ohio State fifth-year senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell announced on Monday afternoon that he will enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining after playing in just four games this fall.

“I am very thankful for my time at Ohio State,” Mitchell said in a post on Twitter. “It has been an honor to compete and play for one of the greatest universities in the world, with some of the best people in the world.

“Although I am entering the portal, after a talk with Coach (Ryan) Day, I will be finishing the season with my brothers as we go compete for a national championship.”

A former five-star prospect from Virginia Beach, Mitchell recorded 63 tackles, seven tackles for loss and one pass break up in 43 games for the Buckeyes over the last five seasons, including eight starts, and was a team captain in 2021.

This was set to be Mitchell's final collegiate season, as he took advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes amid the pandemic. However, an undisclosed injury limited him to just four games this fall.

That includes one snap on defense against Northwestern and special teams duties against Notre Dame, Arkansas State and Michigan, which will allow him to redshirt this season and play another year elsewhere in 2023 – assuming he doesn't appear in the playoff.

Mitchell becomes the second Buckeye to enter the portal on Monday, the first day of a 45-day transfer window that runs through Jan. 18, joining redshirt freshman safety Jaylen Johnson.

