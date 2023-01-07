Seven Ohio State Signees Set To Play In 2023 All-American Bowl

Ohio State will once again be well-represented at the All-American Bowl on Saturday afternoon, as seven signees are set to take part in the annual high school showcase at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Wide receivers Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate, offensive lineman Luke Montgomery and safety Malik Hartford will play for the East squad, while quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, defensive end Joshua Mickens and cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt will suit up for the West.

The Buckeyes had the third-most players invited to participate in this year's All-American Bowl, trailing only Georgia and Notre Dame with nine apiece. Alabama had six, while Miami (Fla.), Tennessee and Texas all tied for the fifth-most with five selections each.

The All-American Bowl has historically featured commitments throughout the broadcast, but the introduction of the Early Signing Period has removed a lot of the drama in recent years. In fact, there are eight announcements scheduled for Saturday and only one impacts Ohio State.

The Buckeyes are little more than a hat on the table, though, as 2024 Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star safety Peyton Woodyard will announce his college decision during the game. He's widely expected to pick Georgia despite trending toward Ohio State early in the process.

That said, kickoff for the 2023 All-American Bowl is set for 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

