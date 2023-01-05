Ohio State redshirt sophomore running back Miyan Williams posted on Twitter and Instagram on Thursday that he has “unfinished business,” suggesting that he will return to Columbus for another season rather than enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 5-foot-9 and 225-pound Williams – who has three seasons of eligibility remaining – was the Buckeyes’ leading rusher this season with 825 yards and 14 touchdowns, including a two-yard run that gave them a 14-7 lead over Georgia in the second quarter of last weekend’s Peach Bowl.

He’s battled injuries all season, including those to his wrist, knee and ankle that kept him out of two games and limited him in three others, as well as the “stomach bug” in the days leading up to the loss to the Bulldogs, a game he ultimately finished with just eight yards and the score on three carries.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Georgia Advances To National Championship | TCU Makes History After Upsetting Michigan | What We'll Remember From 2022: The Year Of Chaos

Williams will be one of at least four scholarship running backs on the roster next season, including TreVeyon Henderson, who had season-ending foot surgery last month; redshirt freshman Evan Pryor, who missed the entire year with a knee injury; and freshman Dallan Hayden.

Junior Chip Trayanum, who began the season at linebacker but moved to running back as injuries piled up for Ohio State, could also remain at the position. That would put the Buckeyes right at their target number of five scholarship running backs despite not signing one in the class of 2023.

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Jim Harbaugh On NFL Rumors: “I Think I Will Be Coaching Michigan Next Year”

Former Syracuse SAF Ja’Had Carter Transferring To Ohio State

Ohio State CB J.K. Johnson Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Noah Ruggles "Takes Full Responsibility” For Missed Field Goal Against Georgia

Ohio State DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Ohio State-Georgia Most-Watched Primetime Semifinal Since Inaugural Playoff

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!