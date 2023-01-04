Jim Harbaugh On NFL Rumors: “I Think I Will Be Coaching Michigan Next Year”

Contrary to reports earlier this week suggesting he would jump to the NFL if offered the opportunity, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh told Queen City News' Will Kunkel he believes he will still be leading the Wolverines next season.

“Although no one knows the future, I think I will be coaching Michigan next year,” Harbaugh said.

On Monday, The Athletic cited a source saying it was a “done deal” that Harbaugh would leave his alma mater for the NFL, with the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts – for whom he played four seasons – among those interested in his services.

Harbaugh, who is 74-25 with two Big Ten titles and two College Football Playoff appearances in eight seasons at Michigan, went 49-22-1 as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14, including three NFC Championship Game appearances and a trip to Super Bowl XLVII.

The 59-year-old interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings last year, but was not offered the job. He received a significant raise from the Wolverines and reportedly told athletic director Warde Manuel he would stay in Ann Arbor as long as they’ll have him.

“I called Warde and I asked him if he wanted me to be the head coach. And he said, ‘Yes, 100 percent.’ And I said, ‘OK then. That’s what I want to do,’” Harbaugh told the Detroit Free Press last February. “And I told him, ‘Warde, this will not be a reoccurring theme every year. This was a one-time thing.’”

