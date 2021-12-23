Former Ohio State CB Ryan Watts Transferring To Texas

Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Former Ohio State Cornerback Ryan Watts Transferring To Texas

    Watts joins former quarterback Quinn Ewers in continuing his career with the home-state Longhorns.
    Author:

    Former Ohio State cornerback Ryan Watts announced on Wednesday evening he is transferring to Texas, where he'll join former quarterback Quinn Ewers.

    A former four-star prospect from Little Elm, Texas, Watts recorded 11 tackles and two interceptions in 15 games with the Buckeyes over the last two seasons. Though he was expected to play a larger role next fall, he entered his name into the transfer portal on Dec. 10.

    Watts is one of five players to transfer from the program since the end of the regular season, joining Ewers, quarterback Jack Miller (Florida), linebacker/safety Craig Young (Kansas) and defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young (undecided).

    He also hails from the same high school as one-time cornerback commit Terrance Brooks, who flipped from the Buckeyes to the Longhorns on Dec. 15, the first day of the Early Signing Period.

    Watts will have four seasons of eligibility remaining with the Longhorns.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Read More

    College Football Playoff Announces COVID-19 Contingency Plans

    Ohio State’s Haskell Garrett Named Polynesian College Football Player Of The Year

    Stroud, Henderson Named Shaun Alexander Freshman Of The Year Award Finalists

    Former Ohio State QB Jack Miller Transferring To Florida

    Ohio State DL Darrion Henry-Young Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

    48 Ohio State Student-Athletes Receive Degrees During Autumn Commencement

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    49. Ryan Watts
    Football

    Former Ohio State CB Ryan Watts Transferring To Texas

    15 minutes ago
    Sports Betting
    Football

    Ohio Legalizes Sports Betting After Gov. Mike DeWine Signs House Bill 29 Into Law

    2 hours ago
    College Football Playoff
    Football

    College Football Playoff Announces COVID-19 Contingency Plans

    4 hours ago
    44. Haskell Garrett
    Football

    Ohio State’s Haskell Garrett Named Polynesian College Football Player Of The Year

    6 hours ago
    C.J. Stroud and TreVeyon Henderson
    Football

    Ohio State's Stroud, Henderson Named Shaun Alexander Freshman Of The Year Award Finalists

    8 hours ago
    Jack Miller
    Football

    Former Ohio State QB Jack Miller Transferring To Florida

    Dec 21, 2021
    Chris Holtmann
    Basketball

    Ohio State Head Coach Chris Holtmann “Fully Intends” To Play New Orleans On Dec. 28

    Dec 21, 2021
    15. E.J. Liddell
    Basketball

    Ohio State Moves Up To No. 14 In Latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

    Dec 20, 2021