Former Ohio State CB Ryan Watts Transferring To Texas

Watts joins former quarterback Quinn Ewers in continuing his career with the home-state Longhorns.

Former Ohio State cornerback Ryan Watts announced on Wednesday evening he is transferring to Texas, where he'll join former quarterback Quinn Ewers.

A former four-star prospect from Little Elm, Texas, Watts recorded 11 tackles and two interceptions in 15 games with the Buckeyes over the last two seasons. Though he was expected to play a larger role next fall, he entered his name into the transfer portal on Dec. 10.

Watts is one of five players to transfer from the program since the end of the regular season, joining Ewers, quarterback Jack Miller (Florida), linebacker/safety Craig Young (Kansas) and defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young (undecided).

He also hails from the same high school as one-time cornerback commit Terrance Brooks, who flipped from the Buckeyes to the Longhorns on Dec. 15, the first day of the Early Signing Period.

Watts will have four seasons of eligibility remaining with the Longhorns.

-----

-----

-----

