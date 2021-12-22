Ohio State’s Haskell Garrett Named Polynesian College Football Player Of The Year

The fifth-year senior defensive tackle is the first player in school history to win the award.

Ohio State fifth-year senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was named on Wednesday as winner of the the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award, which is presented annually to a player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity.

“We congratulate Haskell on an outstanding season,” Polynesian Football Hall of Fame chairman, co-founder and inductee Jesse Sapolu said in a statement. “His accomplishments are a source of great pride for the Polynesian community.”

A former four-star prospect from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, Garrett – who is Samoan – is one of four players on the Buckeyes’ roster of Polynesian descent, joining senior linebacker Palaie Gaoetote, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi and freshman defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau.

He recorded a career-high 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss, a team-high 5.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries in 392 defensive snaps this fall, earning him first-team All-Big Ten and second-team All-American honors from the Associated Press.

Other finalists for the award were Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele, Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren, Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell, Utah defensive end Mika Tafua and Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura.

Garrett becomes the first player in school history to win the award, which was first presented in 2014, though Tuimoloau was the 2020-21 Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year.

He will be presented with the award during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner on Jan. 21, 2022, as well as recognized during the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu the following day.

-----

-----

-----

