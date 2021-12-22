Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ohio State’s Haskell Garrett Named Polynesian College Football Player Of The Year

    The fifth-year senior defensive tackle is the first player in school history to win the award.
    Author:

    Ohio State fifth-year senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was named on Wednesday as winner of the the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award, which is presented annually to a player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity.

    “We congratulate Haskell on an outstanding season,” Polynesian Football Hall of Fame chairman, co-founder and inductee Jesse Sapolu said in a statement. “His accomplishments are a source of great pride for the Polynesian community.”

    A former four-star prospect from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, Garrett – who is Samoan – is one of four players on the Buckeyes’ roster of Polynesian descent, joining senior linebacker Palaie Gaoetote, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi and freshman defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau.

    He recorded a career-high 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss, a team-high 5.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries in 392 defensive snaps this fall, earning him first-team All-Big Ten and second-team All-American honors from the Associated Press.

    Other finalists for the award were Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele, Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren, Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell, Utah defensive end Mika Tafua and Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura.

    Garrett becomes the first player in school history to win the award, which was first presented in 2014, though Tuimoloau was the 2020-21 Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year.

    He will be presented with the award during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner on Jan. 21, 2022, as well as recognized during the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu the following day.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    Read More

    You may also like:

    Stroud, Henderson Named Shaun Alexander Freshman Of The Year Award Finalists

    Former Ohio State QB Jack Miller Transferring To Florida

    Ohio State DL Darrion Henry-Young Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

    48 Ohio State Student-Athletes Receive Degrees During Autumn Commencement

    Jacksonville Jaguars Fired Former Ohio State Head Coach Urban Meyer For Cause

    Meyer “Devastated” After Being Fired By Jaguars, Unsure Of What Is Next

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    44. Haskell Garrett
    Football

    Ohio State’s Haskell Garrett Named Polynesian College Football Player Of The Year

    16 seconds ago
    C.J. Stroud and TreVeyon Henderson
    Football

    Ohio State's Stroud, Henderson Named Shaun Alexander Freshman Of The Year Award Finalists

    2 hours ago
    Jack Miller
    Football

    Former Ohio State QB Jack Miller Transferring To Florida

    23 hours ago
    Chris Holtmann
    Basketball

    Ohio State Head Coach Chris Holtmann “Fully Intends” To Play New Orleans On Dec. 28

    Dec 21, 2021
    15. E.J. Liddell
    Basketball

    Ohio State Moves Up To No. 14 In Latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

    Dec 20, 2021
    80. Darrion Henry-Young
    Football

    Ohio State DL Darrion Henry-Young Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

    Dec 20, 2021
    5. Chris Holtmann
    Basketball

    Ohio State's Dec. 21 Game Against Tennessee Martin Cancelled Due To COVID-19

    Dec 19, 2021
    35. Teradja Mitchell
    Football

    48 Ohio State Student-Athletes To Receive Degrees During Autumn Commencement

    Dec 19, 2021