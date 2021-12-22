Ohio State's Stroud, Henderson Named Shaun Alexander Freshman Of The Year Award Finalists

The Buckeyes are the only program in the country with multiple finalists for the award.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and running back TreVeyon Henderson were named on Wednesday as two of five finalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding freshman in college football.

Stroud, a redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., completed 280-of-395 passes for 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns with just five interceptions this season. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, Davey O’Brien and Manning awards and named the Big Ten’s offensive player, quarterback and freshman of the year.

Henderson, meanwhile, carried the ball 167 times for 1,172 yards and 15 touchdowns this fall. The Hopewell, Va., native also caught 23 passes for 285 yards and four scores, which helped him break former running back Maurice Clarett’s record for touchdowns by a freshman.

Named after former Alabama and Seattle Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander, the award has been presented annually since 2018. No Ohio State player has ever won, though the Buckeyes are the only program in the country with multiple finalists this year.

Other finalists include Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy and Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen. The winner will be announced on Jan. 10.

