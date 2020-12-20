Rose Bowl Officially Moves to Dallas This Year

The College Football Playoff has announced that the Rose Bowl game will be played in Texas on New Year's Day. Will the Buckeyes be there?

Ohio State won the Big Ten Championship on Saturday over Northwestern on Saturday afternoon and very likely played their way into the College Football Playoff for the second straight season and fourth time in the seven year history of the CFP.

The question for Ohio State is far more likely where will they play on New Years Day than it is will they play.

One distinct possibility is that the Buckeyes would move up in tomorrow's final rankings to the No. 3 seed, and there's a good chance if that happens, the Buckeyes would be heading to play in the Rose Bowl.

Only, this year, it won't actually be at the Rose Bowl.

Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff, just released a statement saying that the Rose Bowl would be relocating this year to AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Here is the statement.

"The College Football Playoff Management Committee and Tournament of Roses have mutually agreed that, given the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Southern California, the CFP semifinal game previously scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium will now be played at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX. "The game in Dallas will still be played in the mid-afternoon window on New Year's Day. "We are pleased that parents and loved ones will now be able to see their students play in the game. "We are very grateful to Rose Bowl officials and the City of Pasadena. They have worked hard to listen to the concerns of the CFP, the teams that might have played there, and their state and government officials. The Tournament of Roses has acted in the best interest of the people who live in Southern California. And we're grateful to Cotton Bowl and AT&T Stadium officials for their ability to make this late switch possible. "Add this to the list of ways 2020 has demanded flexibility and last-minute accommodation from everyone in college football. Given all the complexities and difficulties involved, this is the best outcome for everyone concerned."

The decision was made because the Rose Bowl announced this week that it could not hold the event with any fans in attendance, including the families of players in the game. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney both expressed their disagreement with that decision. Kelly even went as far as to say that Notre Dame may consider declining an invitation if that reality came to be.

We'll find out for sure if and where the Buckeyes will play a bowl game on Sunday. The selection show airs live on ESPN at noon Eastern Time.

-----

-----

