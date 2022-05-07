Ohio State’s Tony Alford On TreVeyon Henderson: “He’s Making More Than I’m Making”

When Ohio State promoted running backs coach Tony Alford to run game coordinator this offseason, he received a $132,000 raise to bump his yearly salary up to $750,000. That, according to a report from FootballScoop, would have made him the highest-paid running backs coach in the country last season.

Yet in today's college football landscape – where student-athletes can profit from their name, image and likeness – he joked his starting running back is likely earning more than him right now.

“He needs to give me some money,” Alford said during his Friday media availability when asked where TreVeyon Henderson needs to improve heading into his sophomore season. “He’s making more than I’m making.”

When a reporter mentioned Alford's aforementioned promotion, he laughed and said, “It’s not the same as his promotion,” referring to the numerous endorsements Henderson has received in the months since he rushed for a school freshman record 277 yards against Tulsa in September.

“I’m all for player making money off their name, image and likeness,” Alford said. “I’m all in. I think the hard part right now is in the recruitment – the inducements, if you will. You look at guys like Tre Henderson and the benefits of NIL, and those were earned. He got that after he came here and he earned those opportunities. When you’re doing it that way, I’m all in.”

Henderson has notably received NIL opportunities with a local car dealership, a cryptocurrency exchange company and a national clothing brand, among other ventures. He said earlier this spring he’s using the money to take care of his mother, who used to work two jobs to support him and the rest of his family.

“I watched my mom have to struggle growing up and have trouble trying to take care of us and provide for us,” Henderson said. “She always worked so hard and she always did whatever she had to do to make sure we were straight. Now, with NIL coming in, I can take care of her. Forever. Hopefully forever. She’s straight now. She doesn’t have to worry about anything.”

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ryan Day, Ohio State’s Assistant Coaches Wrap Up Spring Practice

CFL’s Edmonton Elks Sign Former Ohio State QB Cardale Jones

Ohio State DE Mitchell Melton To Miss 2022 Season With Torn ACL

Ohio State RB Marcus Crowley Medically Retiring Due To Long-Term Injury

4 Former Ohio State Players Among NFL's Top 50 In Merchandise Sales

Ohio State, Boston College Reschedule Series For 2035-36 Seasons

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!