Ohio State Running Back Marcus Crowley Medically Retiring Due To Long-Term Injury

Crowley suffered two significant knee injuries during his three-year career with the Buckeyes.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced on Friday that redshirt junior running back Marcus Crowley is medically retiring after suffering a long-term injury last season.

“We met with his family last night, and he’s going to do a medical (retirement),” Day said during his media availability at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. “He just really wants to finish his degree and still be a part of the program, which he will be.”

A former four-star prospect from Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy, Crowley rushed for 354 yards and one touchdown in 15 games with the Buckeyes over the last three seasons.

He tore his ACL in a blowout win over Maryland late in the 2019 season and missed the first five games of 2020 as he continued his rehab, then reinjured the knee during the open week last October, which sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

Crowley’s departure leaves Ohio State with four scholarship running backs for the 2022 season, including redshirt sophomore Miyan Williams, sophomore TreVeyon Henderson, redshirt freshman Evan Pryor and incoming freshman Dallan Hayden.

It also puts the Buckeyes back at 84 total scholarship players, giving the Buckeyes room to add another player through the transfer portal or place a walk-on on scholarship this fall.

