The group is highlighted by former quarterback Justin Fields, who sits at No. 8 on the list.

The NFL Players Association released its annual top 50 sales list on Thursday afternoon, and four former Ohio State players made the cut.

That includes Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields at No. 8, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott at No. 16, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa at No. 23 and Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young at No. 42.

The list compiles the sales of all officially licensed player products and merchandise, such as jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, backpacks, trading cards, figurines, photos, bobbleheads and much more from over 85 licensees such as Fanatics, Fathead, Funko and Nike, among others.

The sales were tracked from March 1, 2021, through Feb. 28, 2022, which makes Fields’ standing even more impressive, seeing he wasn’t even drafted until 59 days after the period began. A full breakdown of sales was not made public, thought the NFLPA noted Elliott was fourth in Funko Pop vinyl collectibles and with in FOCO bobblehead sales.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was No. 1 in total sales for the second year in a row, while former Ohio State and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow came in at No. 4, though we didn't count him toward our tally of former Buckeyes.

