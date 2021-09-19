Henderson, Martinez, Kacherski, Johnson Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game Against Tulsa

The four Buckeyes were honored for their individual performances in the victory over the Golden Hurricane.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson, safety Cameron Martinez and… …were named the offensive, defensive and special teams players of the game following Ohio State’s 41-20 win over Tulsa on Saturday afternoon.

Henderson carried the ball 24 times for 277 yards and three touchdowns, including runs of five, 48 and 52 yards. That broke two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin’s record for yards in a single game by a freshman.

“I though he ran hard today, the offensive line really established the line of scrimmage and we were able to control the game at times," head coach Ryan Day said after the game. "When he gets to the second level, he gives us that opportunity to come out the back end and hit home runs, which you saw in the first game and a few times today.”

Martinez, meanwhile, recorded three pass breakups and one interception that he returned for a touchdown in 39 snaps at the slot cornerback/cover safety spot. It was his first appearance on defense in his career after only appearing on special teams last season and the first two games this fall.

“They always just kind of talked about be ready,” Martinez said. “They put us in position in practice to always stay ready and to be successful. That’s just kind of what they’ve been doing every week, and my name was called this weekend, and it was really fun. I had a blast doing everything that they had me do.”

Lastly, senior linebacker Cade Kacherski and junior wide receiver Xavier Johnson earned player of the week honors for their efforts on special teams. The two walk-ons combined to make three tackles on the Buckeyes' kickoff unit.

Ohio State will be back in action next Saturday against Akron. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Photos From Ohio State's 41-20 Win Over Tulsa On Saturday Afternoon

Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields Replaces Injured Bears Starter Andy Dalton

Ohio State Ranked No. 10 In AP Top 25 Poll Following Saturday's Results

Ohio State Falls To No. 12 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Win Over Tulsa

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud Tuning Out Critics, Focusing On Getting Better Each Week

TreVeyon Henderson Breaks Ohio State Freshman Single-Game Rushing Record

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook